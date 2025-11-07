Teen faces adult charges after a shooting last week in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager faces charges as an adult for a shooting last week in Tupelo.

Police were called to Nathaniel Place Apartments on November 1 for a report of shots fired.

Two apartments had been hit by gunfire. One of those was occupied at the time of the shooting.

17-year-old Jaqurious Clark was arrested by another agency for an unrelated charge.

After further investigation, TPD charged Clark with Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling.

He has been charged as an adult.

A Municipal Judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Since he is a minor, TPD did not release a photo.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.