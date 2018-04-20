Teen Faces Capital Murder Charge

BALDWYN (WCBI) Quindarris Burress of Baldwyn turned 14 last Saturday. He will spend this Saturday sitting in jail under a capital murder indictment.

A Lee County Grand jury indicted Burress on a capital murder charge for his role in the October 2017 slaying of a Baldwyn car dealer.

Burress and two others were arrested shortly after 70 year old Thomas Adams junior was found dead in his South Second Street home.

is Baldwyn home. Investigators at the time suspected robbery as the motive for Adams being shot to death. His wallet was found nearby the murder scene. The two others arrested at the time have not been indicted at this time. Burress is being held without bond