Teen faces sexual assault charges in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager from Oxford is facing sexual assault charges.

In May, Oxford police responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital regarding a report of sexual assault.

Their investigation led them to 18-year-old Jaydarrious Mitchel. He was arrested and charged with rape and burglary.

A Municipal Court judge set his bond at $250,000 for the rape charge and $10,000 for the burglary.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Desoto County Sheriffs Office assisted in the investigation.

