Teen Fighting For His Life After Swimming Pool Accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-A Starkville teenager is fighting for his life after almost drowning Monday evening.

OCH Emergency Medical Services Director Michael Hunt said a 17 year-old male nearly drowned at a swimming pool at Golden Triangle TownHouses, which is right off of Old Highway 25.

Hunt said the victim was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and is listed in critical condition.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.