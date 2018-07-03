Teen missing in Lowndes County, left home on June 29

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies need your help finding a missing teenager.

Donavan James Prather, 16, left home on June 29 but has not returned.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts with a dolphin print and no shirt.

Prather was seen in the New Hope area in a silver or gray Mercury Grand Marquis.

He was with a white female and small child, heading toward Ethelsville, Alabama.

Prather is 155 lbs and about 5’10”, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you’ve seen him, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.