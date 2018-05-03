Teen who couldn’t walk for months surprises prom date

Morgan Coultress, a high school senior from San Antonio, Texas, gave her prom date the surprise of a lifetime. Coultress, who has been unable to walk for the past 10 months, took her first steps towards her date when he came to pick her up for prom.

The inspiring moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral on Twitter. Coultress’ date, Tarik Garcia, is seen walking into her home, corsage in hand. Garcia steps through front door, then takes a step back in shock as Coultress begins walking across the room towards him — her first steps in a long time.

Coutlress has a conversion disorder that has affected her leg function. She was diagnosed after a surgery last summer, reports say.

In the video, Garcia is visibly amazed by his date’s first steps and lets out a scream before he bursts through the front door. He runs towards her, enveloping her in a huge hug. “Oh my God!” he says, “How did you do that?”

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months… i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

“At first he didn’t respond right away, so I was like, ‘OK, when is he going to realize I’m walking?'” Coultress told CBS4. “And then he backed up and made the ‘oh!’ and then I was like, ‘there it is!’ I felt so accomplished and joyful.”

The two high schoolers laugh through tears of joy. The moment was captured before prom even started, but it was already a night they’ll remember forever.