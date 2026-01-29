Teenager accused of 2025 assault now indicted by Lowndes Co. Grand Jury

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The teenager accused of an assault that was caught on video in August of 2025 has been indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury.

16-year-old Jayden Rager was arrested and charged as an adult on charges of Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping, and a charge of Sexual Battery.

The charges stem from two separate incidents.

The Assault and kidnapping charges stem from a reported attack in which Rager is accused of pointing a gun and threatening another juvenile.

Video of the attack quickly made the rounds on social media in August of 2025 and helped lead law enforcement to Rager.

Details of the incident that led to the Sexual Battery were not immediately available.

Rager is in the Lowndes County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

