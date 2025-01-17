Teenager charged with making terrorist threats in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 17-year-old was charged with making terroristic threats against an Itawamba County school.

Sheriff Mitch Nabors said his office was made aware of a threat made electronically towards Mantachie School. An investigation began, with help from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

A suspect was identified and this morning, January 17, the juvenile was taken into custody.

Sheriff Nabors said the suspect acted alone and did not have the resources to carry out the threat.

The threat was cleared before any students arrived on campus Friday morning, January 17.

