Teenager faces charges connected to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Tupelo in connection with a shooting early Saturday.

17-year-old Quintaveon Armstrong was charged as an adult with shooting into a dwelling.

Tupelo police responded to reports of a shooting at a house on Beasley Drive around 1:45 a.m.

When they got there, they found bullet holes and recovered ballistic evidence.

Investigators said there were multiple people in the house. No one was injured.

Armstrong was arrested during a traffic stop a short time later. He’s being held without bond.

Three other people in the car were detained and are still under investigation.

Officers recovered two stolen firearms during the stop.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

