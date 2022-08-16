Teenager facing charges after weekend shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager faces serious charges after a weekend shooting in Starkville.

17-year-old Charcell Gray was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with Aggravated Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Pines Manufactured Home Community.

Police were called to The Pines around 1:30 Saturday morning for a reported gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.