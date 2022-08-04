Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street.

Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any other details about the crime.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.