Teenager facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting at Brookville Garden apartments in Starkville.

Police have arrested Aviante Jordan, 16. He’s charged with murder in the case.

Investigators have also arrested Lakorian Stewart, 30, and charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jordon’s bond was set at $1 million. Stewart’s bond was set at $100,00.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim in the shooting as Laterrence Dewon McCarter, 23.

Police were called the shooting around 1:45 on Tuesday afternoon. When officers got there, they found McCarter dead.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force assisted in the arrests