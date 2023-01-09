Teenager killed in Sunday night shooting in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was shot and killed in Verona last night and now an investigation is underway.

19-year-old Ryleek Miles of Shannon is the victim in this case and his body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office and Verona Police are investigating Miles’ shooting death.

We did reach out to the Verona Police Department, however, no one answered the phone line.

