Teenager killed in Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was killed in shooting Tuesday night in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the woman as 17-year-old Tiara Dancer.

Tuesday night, Tupelo Police were called to Meadow Drive about a shooting.

That’s where Dancer was pronounced dead.

TPD also reported a person showed up to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

It’s unclear at this time if that investigation was linked to Dancer’s shooting death. In the meantime, police have asked for the public’s help in the case.

If anyone saw something or has any information call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

Dancer’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy.