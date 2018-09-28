TELLIS FRIDAY PM : Phone data disputes Tellis version of events

BATESVILLE ( WCBI) – Jurors in the Quenton Tellis murder trial spent much of Friday afternoon watching the tape of a police interview of Quenton Tellis. The tape shows ATF agent Scott Meadows talking with Tellis in Monroe, Louisiana. The suspect repeated his claims that he spent time with Jessica Chambers the morning of her death and the last time he had contact was that afternoon when he gave her money to buy food at a convenience store . During that same interview, a phone data expert testified about multiple text messages and phone calls between Chambers and Tellis after the time Tellis said he had last contact. Investigators also referenced security tape from the store that only shows Chambers and not Tellis as he had claimed