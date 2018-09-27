TELLIS THURSDAY PM – FBI testifies about his interview with Tellis

BATESVILLE (WCBI) An FBI agent who interviewed Quenton Tellis is the first person to offer testimony Thursday afternoon in his murder trial. Special Agent Dustin Blount told jurors Tellis told him that he had a sexual relationship with Jessica Chambers but not on the day of her death. Tellis told the agent he had spent the morning of the Chambers murder riding around with Jessica and another friend while they smoked marijuana. He denied seeing her again that day saying his only contact was a text message where Chambers asked for money. Tellis also admitted he deleted all of his text messages with Chambers after he heard of her death. Prosecutors also spent time questioning Agent Blount about how Tellis described his sexual encounter with Chambers. Tellis told the agent the sex was in the passenger seat of her car with the seat in a reclined position. That’s the same position the car seat was located when the burned car was found December 6, 2014.