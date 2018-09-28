TELLIS TRIAL FRIDAY: One DNA test says Tellis DNA not on keys

BATESVILLE (WCBI) – The results of 2 DNA tests on Jessica Chambers car keys was the focus of the Friday morning session of the Quenton Tellis trial.

Dr. Kathyrn Rogers from Brandon testified that one test included Tellis as a possible donor but a second more specific analysis said the DNA on the keys did not come from Tellis, The broader Y chromosome test indicated that Tellis could be not excluded from the donor list but that any family member on his father’s side could not be excluded either. The DNA test that focused on X and Y chromosomes came back negative for Tellis DNA.