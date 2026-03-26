Temperature changes

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Big changes going into the weekend. Temperatures are going to drop!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very calm. Temperatures are going to be mild, as low fall only into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will build in through the earliest hours of the morning. A strong cold front will be making some changes throughout the day. As the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly and isolated chances of rain will be possible. Afternoon highs will be anywhere from the low 70s to middle 80s across the corner. Cooler and drier air will rush in behind the front. This will drop lows into the middle 40s overnight and clear out the clouds.

SATURDAY: Clear, dry, and much cooler than the end of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. The wind is going to be gusty, up to 25MPH. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place from 11a-7p. No fires this weekend, please!