Temperature roller coaster

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The end of the week is going to be experiencing the slightest of warm ups. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall again with help from an approaching cold front.

THURSDAY: Most of the conditions from the past several days are continuing into the forecast today. The only difference is the small increase of temperatures into the middle 80s today. Sky conditions continue to be mostly sunny with a 0% chance for rain showers.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The sky will remain clear tonight. The overnight low temperatures are warmer tonight compared to the past several days. Temperatures tonight only dropping into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: It is going to be a copy and paste day from Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s, with mostly sunny sky conditions and no chance for rain. Another great night for football though! The approaching cold front is expected to pass through on Friday.

WEEKEND: With that approaching front, cooler temperatures are heading into the forecast. The weekend is expected to see temperatures in the middle 70s. The overnight low temperature Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the 40s, before continuing to warm back up.