Temperatures and rain potential increasing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will keep gradually climbing. Rain moves back into the forecast end of Wednesday and into Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With wind coming in from the South, moisture will be building in and increasing clouds. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable, in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the day will be dry but cloudy. Wind will breezy, with wind gusts up to 20MPH. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Rain potential will increase by Wednesday evening. With rain and heavy clouds, lows will be mild in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day, with wind gusts up to 20MPH. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.