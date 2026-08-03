Temperatures are on the rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A thankfully calm week but temperatures are going to be on the rise, back into the middle 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue passing through NE MS and western AL. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight. Overall, a pleasant night.

TUESDAY: A lot like Monday, with a few less clouds and extra sun. Afternoon high temperatures are likely to return to the lower 90s. There will be some nice movement in the air, as the wind will be light coming in from the NNW. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Getting warmer. Afternoon high temperatures will potentially return to the middle 90s. Overall expecting the same conditions as Tuesday, with a calm wind. Low temperatures will maintain in the lower 70s.