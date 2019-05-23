Temperatures Continue To Climb

TODAY/FRIDAY: Temperatures climb into the low 90s today and Friday with a heat index in the mid 90s. Skies remain mostly sunny through Friday, and winds will be lighter, around 3-8 mph out of the south. In the overnight hours, we will remain mainly clear, with lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: High temperatures make it into the mid 90s with a heat index approaching 100°. We remain dry and skies remain mostly sunny. We’ll stay warm and humid in the overnight hours, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUE/WED: Staying dry and hot Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100°. A low end rain chance returns Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.