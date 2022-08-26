Temperatures heat up, as rain chances fall down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- For your Friday, temperatures are warmer with the probability to see a little more sun. Rain chances return for the beginning of the week.

FRIDAY: Temperatures today are beginning to warm back up to the upper 80s. Rain chances fall to around 20%. Cloud coverage is going to continue being mostly cloudy throughout the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: For the first Friday with high school football, temperatures are going to remain mild in the lower 70s. So no need for those fuzzy blankets or hot chocolate cups just yet.

WEEKEND: Temperatures continue heating up towards the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances maintain on the lower end for Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will see temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 80s. Rain chances will increase at the beginning of the week, with a 50% chance of showers and storms for Monday.