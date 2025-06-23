Temperatures Increasing to the Mid 90s

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to be a hot week. Hot temperatures and humidity will continue as we head into July as well. Stay hydrated and take breaks indoors!

MONDAY: Starting your morning off with lows in the low 70s before rising to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. HEAT ADVISORIES continue to be in effect into the week due to dangerous heat indices. Heat index values will be near 102 degrees. A partly cloudy sky will continue overhead with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible. Storms will be possible when we hit peak heating hours.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will clear for most areas with lows dropping into the low 70s. Fog is possible in the early morning hours.

MID-WEEK to WKND: Low to mid 90s will continue into the weekend. Moisture will begin to increase which will allow our rain chances to increase too. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s overnight.