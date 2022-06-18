Temperatures on the rise, low chance of relief from rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above Average Temperatures Persist

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. The slight chance of an afternoon shower/t-storm cannot be ruled out.

Sunday: Temperatures staying in the 90s but dropping a few degrees. Lows will land in the mid to upper 60s making the night feel a bit more pleasant. Staying mostly clear and dry.

Next week: Daytime high temperatures approach record breaking values as we will reach 100 degrees by mid-week! Rain chances stay low minimizing any relief from the heat.