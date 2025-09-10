Temperatures on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the rise as we head towards the weekend. The low to mid 90s are expected the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Most of our coverage area will be back in the 90s today for a hot day ahead. A positive note, dewpoints will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. The hot conditions will persist for the next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows will maintain in the mid 60s overnight with passing clouds overhead. A stray shower is possible in the early morning hours, but most areas will remain dry.

END OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the middle 90s as we approach the end of the week. Last weekend for football temperatures were in the 80s, but this week they will be in the middle 90s! Take the breaks indoors and drink plenty of water!