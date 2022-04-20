Temperatures set to climb into the 80s with an extended dry period

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Clouds return tomorrow, but the forecast calls for another pleasant afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-40s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will stay dry. Highs in the low-70s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s. A stray shower is possible. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the forecast looks great all the way through the weekend. We’ll end the week with highs in the mid-80s on Friday, then mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, then a cold front will reset our temperatures to the low-70s on Tuesday.