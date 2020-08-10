Temperatures stay hot, spotty storm chances continue

There’s not much relief from the heat and humidity coming anytime soon as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values occasionally over 105. We will increase rain chances just a bit through the middle of the week but even then, amounts will generally be less than an inch.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild, and muggy. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s with a light south-southwesterly wind. Tonight should be a good night to view the annual Perseid meteor shower.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Another hot and humid day is in store for Tuesday as temperatures once again climb into the mid 90s with heat index values over 100. Scattered storms will be possible anytime after lunch and into the evening.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Afternoon and evening storms will remain a possibility for the middle and end of the week, but not everyone will see rain every single day. If you happen to get caught in a downpour, it will help to knock your temperature down a few degrees and make it slightly cooler. Most of us will still see highs in the mid 90s and morning lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Pop-up storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend and even into early next week as temperatures remain hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values nearing 100.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram