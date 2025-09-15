Temperatures staying hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sticking to Summer trends, a rather calm week. Hot temperatures are expected. There will be scattered clouds and a possibility for rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mild night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. Passing clouds will maintain with light potential for isolated showers.

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds and isolated to scattered rain will be expected most of the day. Not all of us will experience the rain. Temperatures will be quite warm, back in the lower 90s. Lows continue in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: About the same as Tuesday’s forecast. Hot with clouds and potential for rain. Rain potential will be greatest in the afternoons, where it will also be the warmest.