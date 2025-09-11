Temperatures Still on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are past our “false fall” as “second summer” is in full swing. Our afternoons will continue to be hot through next week.

THURSDAY: Today will be similar to yesterday, just a little hotter. Afternoon high temperature will be near 93. We will remain rain-free throughout the day, but a small overnight shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll have a comfortable evening with a low temperature of 67.

FRIDAY: Essentially a repeat of today. High temperatures in the low-to-mid-90’s, with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible, but overall we are looking to be dry.

WEEKEND: A hot weekend is in store! By Sunday, high temperatures will reach 95. We won’t see any rain this weekend, just hot and dry conditions.