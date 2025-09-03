Temperatures Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend. By Friday highs will be back in the mid 90s. Rain chances will stick around the remainder of the week, but stay low after today with most areas staying dry.

WEDNESDAY: A quiet morning and early afternoon is ahead with most of the rain starting in the late afternoon. A few isolated showers could have heavy rain. Keep the umbrella near! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with humidity sticking around.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain chances will decrease into the later evening giving way to a mostly clear sky overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

END OF WEEK: Highs will be reaching the mid 90s by Friday. More warm week for football than last week! Rain chances remain low, some areas will not experience any rain while others might. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.