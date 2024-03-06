Temporarily drier days ahead of Friday rain, storm potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After Tuesday’s rainy day, some drier air/days lie ahead through mid-week. Rain and storms are likely again by Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early in the day should at least partially clear by afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s for most. Drier air will also work its way in, so it should feel a little more pleasant!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Like previous nights, at least patchy fog is possible overnight. It will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy and warmer w/highs in the middle 70s expected in the afternoon. A few late-day/evening showers are also possible, but the main rain event should hold off until Friday.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon & evening hours. Locally heavy rain and nuisance flooding are still the primary concerns, but a few stronger to potentially severe storms still aren’t out of the question. If more unstable air can surge northward Friday evening, then there may be a brief overlap of better shear/instability. It’s something we’ll watch carefully over the next couple of days.

WEEKEND: Showers are possible to start off the day Saturday, but things should gradually dry out after lunch. Cooler air moves in as well, and we expect highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday with morning lows potentially dipping into the upper 30s.