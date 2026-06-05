Tupelo Elvis Festival features new event that highlights the local fan club

‘You get to feel the spirit of the king everywhere you go, but a different side of him, you feel a side more personal, and intimate, and truly shows the man behind the image,” said ETA Riley Jenkins.

‘I think it is fantastic, it is wonderful, so welcoming, everyone is so warm, everyone loves Elvis and shares that love, we are having the time of our lives,” said ETA Taylor Salomon.

‘He is a legendary guy beyond the performing, you talk about giving people things, grounded in his faith,” said ETA Dawson Horn.

The brunch also gave the fan club a chance to show off its new, patriotic-themed merchandise. All proceeds go back into helping the community.

‘Absolutely, we are a charity organization, all membership dues and every donation goes to local and regional charities, we try and pick the ones we think Elvis would have supported and we try and keep it local,” said Mallorie Biffle, president of the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club.

The fan club will have its headquarters open all day Friday, it is easy to find, right across from the birthplace and museum.