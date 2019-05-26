Temporary Road Closure in Lowndes Starts on Tuesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A part of State Route 1-82 in Lowndes County will be temporary closed for a bridge project.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing part of State Route 1-82 starting on Tuesday and the closure will last until August 20th.

- Advertisement -

The bridge replacement will be closing State Route 1-82 between Beatty Road and Mt. Vernon Road in Lowndes County.

A signed detour will be in place using U.S. Highway 82 and State Route 50.

MDOT advises drivers to use extra caution when highway workers are present.

Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.