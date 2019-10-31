Temporary Tupelo closings due to President Trump’s visit

ROAD CLOSINGS:

Tupelo streets closings at the request of Secret Service on Friday November 1 at 8:00 a.m.

First Street to Franklin Street, closed to vehicle traffic

Franklin Street to Commerce Street, closed to vehicle traffic

Some secondary streets around the BancorpSouth Arena may be affected. Road reopenings will be staggered following President Trump’s visit.

BUSINESS CLOSINGS:

Due to the anticipated heavy traffic with President Donald Trump’s rally and per the request of the city of Tupelo, two of BancorpSouth Bank’s Tupelo locations will close early on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019:

BancorpSouth’s Downtown Branch, located at 201 South Spring Street, will close tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

BancorpSouth’s Presley Heights Branch, located at 100 North Veterans Blvd, will close at 2:00 p.m.

