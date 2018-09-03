Ten people shot in SoCal apartment complex

- Advertisement -

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Ten police were shot in an apartment complex here late Sunday night, reports CBS Los Angeles. Three were reported in “extremely critical” condition.

Police say a group of people were playing dice in a common area of the complex when the shooting happened.

There was no initial word on the whereabouts of the shooter or shooters.

Witnesses told the station they heard what sounded like 30 shots, possibly more.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene. They set up a large perimeter.

San Bernardino is about 50 miles northeast of L.A.