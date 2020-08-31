Tennessee Escapees possibly moving through North Mississippi

TENNESSEE/NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Law enforcement send out a warning about two Tennessee escapees that could have their sights set on north Mississippi.

Antoine Thomas and Michael Bolden are wanted for escape by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service says the duo escaped on August 30th after assaulting a c

orrectional officer.

Both men have a violent criminal history and are known members of a gang.

Thomas is believed to be in the Mafia Insane Vice Lords and Bolden a member of the Bloods Street Gang.

Law enforcement have information the men could be in the Tupelo area or areas north of town.

They are considered dangerous. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers or 9-1-1.