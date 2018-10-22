Tennessee Historian highlights soldiers story during lecture series

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a lesson 100 years in the making at Heritage Academy.

Andrew Pouncey, a Tennessee Historian, was the guest speaker at the school’s Hazard Lecture Series.

Pouncey’s presentation focused on WWI.

His goal was to teach students how to build a narrative by using the story of a World War I soldier.

He hopes sharing his insights with the students can inspire them going forward.

“So it’s a lot of activities geared around that as a member of the Tennessee War Commission, it is my job to talk to people about this and get it out there,” said Andrew Pouncey.

November 11th marks the centennial for the end of World War I.