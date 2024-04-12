Tennessee man arrested in Tishomingo County for armed robbery

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies release information about an armed robbery.

Jameson Jones is charged with three counts of armed robbery.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee man is accused of holding up two different stores.

Investigators say deputies were called to the Dollar General on Highway, near Goat Island, on Tuesday about an armed robbery.

While on the way there, 9-1-1 got another about a hold-up at the Exxon in Iuka.

Law enforcement found Jones’s vehicle in the parking lot of Brooks Grocery and arrested him.

Jones remains in the Tishomingo County jail awaiting bond.