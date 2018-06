ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee man is arrested after a chase through Itawamba County.

Deputies tried to stop Shawn Eric Earl, 38, Tuesday after he was going the wrong way on South Adams Street in Fulton.

Earl reportedly led deputies on a chase before stopping on I-22 near the Alabama State line.

He faces Felony Eluding, Possession of Meth and Destruction of Evidence charges.

Bond is set at $20,000.