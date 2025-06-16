Man receives 20 years for DUI/manslaughter in Oxford

gavel court trial

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee man will spend the next 20 years in Federal prison for driving under the influence and manslaughter.

In January of 2025, Connor Milhorn pleaded guilty in Federal Court to Aggravated DUI Causing Death and Aggravated DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Minor Child.

The charges stem from a May 11, 2024, crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Marietta.

That crash killed Alan Lee Langford of Tupelo. His son was severely injured and had to be airlifted to Memphis.

Park Rangers determined that Milhorn was under the influence of alcohol and driving his Hummer at a high rate of speed when he collided with the Toyota Tundra driven by Langford.

On June 16, Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced the 20-year-old Milhorn to 240 months in Federal prison and 5 years of supervised release.

