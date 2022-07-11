Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons hosts 3rd annual football camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons touched down in Starkville this weekend to train young athletes.

The former Bulldog held his third annual football camp, welcoming students of all ages.

This weekend, the Starkville community welcomed a hometown hero.

Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons is back hitting the field in the Magnolia State.

But it’s not for a game…the NFL player hosted his 3rd annual Jeffrey Simmons Football camp at the Starkville Sportsplex–and he even brought a couple of players from the league along for the training.

Kids ages 7 to 18-years-old registered for the camp. Here, athletes would learn fundamentals and even try professional drills.

Simmons said he is happy to be back in a town that supported him years ago.

“Starkville is the best place because I went to school here and spent most of my time here and it is right up the road and I thought it was beneficial for kids in the surrounding area because it wasn’t too far,” said Simmons.

And he hopes students who attend his camp will return each year.

Simmons said it’s all about young athletes improving their performance on the field and finding a passion for the game they call football.

“When we come back we want these kids to take something from this camp and it’s not all about coming to a Jeffery Simmons camp and that’s one thing we tell them before the camp. We want you guys to take something. if you take one thing from this camp we have accomplished our goal,” said Simmons.

Community–it’s one thing Simmons said he will continue to give back to and inspire.

“And my passion is for kids and no matter if it’s football camp or mentoring and I have a lot of young cousins and it like when you have younger kids always around you, you have no other choice but to mentor so I think that’s where my passion was. just being in the NFL and coming back here really fits what I really wanted to do,” said Simmons.

Simmons said he plans to continue camps and help kids follow their dreams.