Tennessee Valley Authority continues mission to provide clean energy

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – TVA is continuing its mission to provide clean energy.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced construction has begun on the first of three projects with Origis Energy a solar power company out of Miami Florida.

The three projects will be located in Lowndes and Clay Counties.

This is the largest battery storage portfolio announced in Mississippi and the largest solar portfolio under construction in Mississippi.

The third and last project has a completion date of 2025.

Official press release: Origis TVA Mississippi Solar

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter