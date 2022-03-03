Tennessee Valley Authority investing $3 million dollars into pilot projects

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is investing $3 million dollars into pilot projects to bridge the digital divide and increase environmental protection.

Columbus has been one of nine areas selected to be involved.

TVA is Developing a digital literacy training program for Columbus Housing Authority residents.

It will provide an opportunity for residents who complete the training to earn a Wi-Fi hotspot and a free laptop of their own.

Other elements of project includes clean and carbon free energy and expanding career options in the select areas.