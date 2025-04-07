Tennessee Williams Home Welcome Center receives new statue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new face will soon be greeting visitors to Columbus.

The long-awaited statue of Tennessee Williams was delivered to the Tennessee Williams Home Welcome Center.

The life-size bronze statue is seated on a bench in front of the home.

Williams is not quite ready for visitors to join him on the bench.

Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation CEO Nancy Carpenter said an official dedication event will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, April 8, so that they can publicly thank longtime Columbus educator Dixie Butler, who donated the money for the statue.

