Tennessee Williams’s play is showcased at local theatre

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – September 15 marked the last day of Tennessee Williams Week.

In remembrance of him, one of the plays that he wrote was shown at the Columbus Arts Council.

The annual four-day tribute for Tennessee Williams was filled with performances for the community.

The play “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” was performed in the Omnova Theatre at The Columbus Arts Council.

Workers for the Columbus Arts Council said they were glad to showcase performing arts in honor of Tennessee Williams.

“It’s wonderful that we can honor him and his legacy because of the number of productions that he produced as well as it’s another queer person in the South that I don’t think there’s a lot of knowledge about him or his history as much as there should be compared to some other playwrights,” Squeak Humphrey said.

Residents of Columbus said they learned more about Tennessee Williams that week.

“Just hearing about his life and his struggles and seeing what he wrote about and what sorts of conflicts and conversations he had before the haze code,” Taylor Green said. “It made everything much more censored, it’s been really exciting.”

The week, which consisted of his production play, marks the last time the city has witnessed the performance.

“I got there just in time before intermission and even though it’s a very small performance, it’s a very small cast,” Humphrey said. “I believe it’s only about four or five cast members and the production itself is pretty small but they brought it to life incredibly well. Like, the way that they act with each other, they are flawless. Even though it’s like a very reserved space that brought such an energy to it that is really difficult I would say to bring to life with smaller productions like that or smaller spaces like this.”

Workers for the Columbus Arts Council said they are looking forward to having more live plays for the city of Columbus.

