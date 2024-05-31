Terry Brown Amphitheater: City leaders decide what’s next

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With money in hand, the Columbus City Council has to decide its priorities for the Terry Brown Amphitheater.

The city received $1 million from the state legislature this past session to go towards the completion of the project.

It was originally set to open in 2017.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford said for the entire project to be completed there needs to be permanent seating, restrooms, and concession stands built. The price tag is about two and a half million dollars.

If the city wants to complete a parking lot that would tack on another $500,000.

The city could form a committee to examine the needs it can pay for right now, as it waits on other funding streams or about two million dollars.

Stafford said the facility can host concerts right now but arrangements would need to be made for the items that are not complete..

