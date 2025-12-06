Terry Brown Amphitheater project to possibly be under construction soon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New clarity on Columbus’s amphitheater project. Engineers say funding, parking, and flooding concerns have been addressed, and momentum is building for the 3,500-seat theater next spring.

Phase one built the amphitheater stage.

Phase two added walls and fencing.

The last pieces — restrooms, concessions, and support areas — could be under construction soon.

The project has $3 million lined up, coming from the state, visitors bureau, and city reserves.

Engineers say parking will cover more than 300 spaces — including the acre lot the city already owns, plus spots along the river walk and nearby private lots.

Another concern is flooding.

“There are dozens of amphitheaters built in floodplains, and you just have to design it appropriately and responsibly to sustain themselves. But we also have the current Riverwalk parking. Both of the upper portions, which are two lots that are right next to Harvey’s, and in the lower lot. Then you could walk over the bridge from there. And then we’ve looked at really the distance from the farmer’s market and the soccer complex,” said City Engineer Kevin Stafford.

Construction bids go out soon…and once chosen, final work begins.

That means live music, community gatherings, and a downtown boost could arrive here in Columbus as soon as spring 2027.

