Test results pending on possible COVID-19 death in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Test results on pending on what could be Oktibbeha County’s second COVID-19 related death.

On Sunday, Coroner Michael Hunt reported an 89-year-old woman died from the virus.

He said results are still pending on a second person that has passed away under suspicion of dying of the coronavirus.

OCH Regional Medical Center is reporting two COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital.

Oktibbeha County has more than 27 people that have tested positive for COVID-19