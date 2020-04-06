Test results pending on possible COVID-19 death in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Test results on pending on what could be Oktibbeha County’s second COVID-19 related death.
On Sunday, Coroner Michael Hunt reported an 89-year-old woman died from the virus.
He said results are still pending on a second person that has passed away under suspicion of dying of the coronavirus.
OCH Regional Medical Center is reporting two COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital.
Oktibbeha County has more than 27 people that have tested positive for COVID-19