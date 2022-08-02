Testimony began Tuesday morning in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony began Tuesday morning in a Columbus murder trial.

Curtis Lathan was arrested shortly after the July 2019 shooting death of Arykah White.

Tuesday, prosecutors called two people from the Columbus police department’s crime lab to talk about evidence collected at the scene.

Lathan is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.

Investigators believe White was an innocent bystander.

The trial is expected to continue for the rest of the week.